Logan Ryan says he meant no disrespect after saying Titans have “non-existent” fan base

Giants safety Logan Ryan is attempting to walk back comments he made on Wednesday about the fans in Tennessee, where he played for three seasons.

Ryan said that he is fine with Giants fans booing the team because he knows from his time with the Titans that an angry fan base is better than an apathetic fan base.

“I understand [the Giants] have a great fan base, a ton of tradition here. It’s a privilege to play [in New York],” Ryan said, via the Nashville Tennessean. “I played in a franchise in Tennessee where the fan base was non-existent. You couldn’t even get fans to the games. You had to put tickets half-off to get fans to the games.”

Those comments were understandably not well received in Tennessee, so today Ryan attempted to smooth things over.

“Meant NO disrespect to Titans fans. We won a lot of games and saved a lot of animals together. You guys have always been great to me,” Ryan wrote on Twitter, noting that his Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation was launched in Tennessee. “Nothing but love for y’all. Good luck in the playoffs. I’ll be at home watching,” Ryan wrote.

