Logan Ryan reacts to Tom Brady's season-ending pick-6: 'That one's going on my mantle'

FOXBORO -- If Tom Brady doesn't return as the quarterback of the New England Patriots next season, his final pass in a Patriot uniform will be a pick-6.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowl titles as Brady's teammate in New England from 2013 through 2016, made the interception. It was the exclamation point on the Titans' 20-13 upset win in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots were trailing 14-13 with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when Brady dropped back to pass in one final attempt to pull off a miracle. The worst possible outcome for him followed.

AND TOTALLY REDEEMS HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/xWKS5HSqaE — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 5, 2020

Ryan nearly intercepted Brady in the second quarter, and he was determined to make amends if he got another opportunity.

"Everyone knows I should've had the one before halftime. I was looking at the run before I even secured the catch, and I never do that," Ryan admitted. "I always pride myself on having great hands, and I dropped the easiest pick of my career. I had faith. I said the ball is going to come back to me. Every one of my teammates knew that was a fluke, and they said, 'Logan, the ball is going to come back to you again.' I believed it. It came right back to me again. I appreciate TB12 for that one, man. That one's going on my mantle."

Brady had a brief reaction when asked about the interception.

"That happens when you throw the ball," Brady said in his postgame press conference. "Wish it would have been a 99-yard touchdown. That would have been pretty cool, but it wasn't."

The Patriots offense struggled the entire second half of the regular season, which made Saturday's lackluster performance totally unsurprising. Still, the Titans defense deserves a ton of credit. This unit held the Patriots to just 13 points (including a second-half shutout), 307 total yards and made a pivotal goal line stand to hold New England to a field goal on a drive late in the second quarter.

"We were locked in," Ryan said. "We took all their punches. They got us off-guard a little bit, they kind of tempo'd us, they had the misdirection with (Julian) Edelman and stuff going. I think we withstood all the punches, we withstood the hostile environment and we came out on top. We came in here, we ran the ball, we stopped the run the best we could, and we got after Julian the best we could. Those were our keys, I think we executed them, and scored more points today."

The toughest challenge for the Titans lies ahead in the Baltimore Ravens in next weekend's AFC Divisional Round matchup. The Ravens were the highest-scoring team during the regular season and their offense is led by likely league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Titans, to their credit, are totally unafraid, and that was evident in their Wild Card win. The Ravens will need to give a strong offensive performance on Saturday night or they could suffer the same fate as the Patriots.

