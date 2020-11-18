Logan Ryan questions how hard the Eagles work; Says the Giants are the better team

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The New York Giants finally got over the hurdle that was the Philadelphia Eagles after breaking a four-year, eight-game losing streak to their division rival.

With triumph comes the trash talk and first-year Giants safety Logan Ryan unloaded on the Eagles via WFAN.

Ryan went on to question how hard the Eagles work and made it clear that he doesn’t believe Philadelphia works as hard as the New York Giants.

Sadly the two teams won’t meet again until next season and the Eagles brought this trash talk on themselves by not properly disposing of the Giants on Sunday.

Hopefully, this audio clip will be played on a loop at the NovaCare Complex for the next seven weeks.

7 takeaways from the Eagles' disappointing 27-17 road loss to the Giants

