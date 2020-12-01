Is Logan Ryan playing his way into the Giants' future plans?

Logan Ryan recovers fumble vs. Bengals

The Giants' safety situation entering the season was expected to be Jabrill Peppers working alongside rookie Xavier McKinney. But McKinney's fractured foot forced GM Dave Gettleman to look at other options.

Enter Logan Ryan, a veteran safety that shined with the Tennessee Titans a season ago and was still on the free agent market at the time. His price tag was too high at first, but the Giants managed to wait it out and convince him to join Big Blue.

And Sunday's win over the Bengals was just one example of why Ryan has be added to the list of stout free agent pickups for New York this season.



It also begs the question: is Ryan playing himself into a long-term deal with the Giants?

Blake Martinez and James Bradberry might be the headliners, but Ryan is not far behind and that's easy to tell when you look at his stat lines. He was the highest-graded defensive player for the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus, against the Bengals (91.6). He was all over the ball it seemed, with a force fumble and recovery on the same play as well as two passes defended. That fumble was his third forced on the season, too.

Ryan also has 65 combined tackles on the year and a career-low 71.8 quarterback rating when thrown to, per Pro Football Reference.

But what's bigger than the stats is the fact that Ryan has taken over a leadership role with this team, and it was apparent on Sunday when he was called over to do a post-game interview where he discussed what he's been preaching to his teammates given the Giants are in the playoff hunt and he has years of experience there.

At only 29, Ryan is the perfect player when it comes to production and character on and off the field. Like the other veterans brought in, he is someone vital to Joe Judge's culture. Spending time together in New England with the Patriots was a reason he was brought over in the first place.

So what do the Giants eventually do? Well, like we said, McKinney was drafted to be center fielder for the Giants for years to come with Peppers working at strong safety. Julian Love is also a younger option and has proven to work well at safety after converting there from cornerback.

Depending on his price tag yet again, the Giants should definitely be pursuing Ryan for next season at least. Yes, McKinney and Peppers are part of the long-term future, but Patrick Graham has shown he likes working those three-safety sets. And maybe Love could be a versatile weapon by playing both safety and corner whenever needed.

Also, remember Ryan is a New Jersey native that might just want to remain at home playing in his home state.

The Giants are focused on making the playoffs first. But Ryan is a reason they are in this race to begin with. That’s why when the offseason begins, he should be near the top of the priority list.