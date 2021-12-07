Logan Ryan named Giants' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Logan ryan running with ball blue jersey versus bengals

Giants S Logan Ryan has been named the team's nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Each season, the award is given to "recognize an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field."

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League's most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter's spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day."

For all 32 nominees, a $40,000 donation from the league is given to a charity of their choice.

In Ryan's case, it could be his "Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation" that provides grants to shelters and animal rescues while also promoting pet adoption. That was what his cleats presented this past week for "My Clause My Cleats."

The winner of the award gets a separate $250,000 donation from the league as well. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.