Logan Ryan misses Titans practice, Jayon Brown returns to work

There was some good news for the Titans defense at Wednesday’s practice as linebacker Jayon Brown got on the field for the first time in the postseason.

There was also a little bit of bad news. Cornerback Logan Ryan didn’t take part in the first practice ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Per reports, an illness is the reason why Ryan missed the workout. The team will practice twice more this week before turning in injury designations for Sunday.

Brown injured his shoulder in the Wild Card round win over the Patriots and missed practice last week before sitting out the win over the Ravens. Wide receiver Adam Humphries also missed that game (and five others) with an ankle injury and joined Brown in returning to practice Wednesday.