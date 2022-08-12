Logan Ryan, Keanu Neal exceeding expectations in 1st Bucs training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to improve their communication and consistency on the back end of their defense this offseason, which meant adding veteran experience in free agency.

They did just that by signing Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, both of whom bring the versatility necessary to be valuable weapons in the Bucs’ complex, aggressive defensive scheme.

So far, the early returns have been encouraging from both players in their first training camp with the team.

“I think they’ve exceeded them,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said following Thursday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, when asked about his expectations for the two new additions. “Logan has been unbelievable from a workout standpoint, an intelligence standpoint and learning everything so quickly. I haven’t seen a guy learn our defense that fast, and not just the safety spot but the corner and the nickel spot. And not just learning it – that’s not taking away from his play, because he knows how to play as well. He brings a lot to the table there.”

“Keanu is nothing but a pro since he’s come in,” Bowles continued. “He’s dropped his weight, going from linebacker in Dallas to coming in now [as a safety]. We know how he is in the run game. The great thing was he understands the passing game, he understands the angles and his drops have been very good. So I’ve been very pleased with both of them.”

Ryan has the ability to play safety or nickel/slot corner, while Neal has bounced between safety and linebacker during his career. Their combination of athleticism, intelligence and versatility should help make the Tampa Bay defense a more consistent and fundamentally sound unit this season.

