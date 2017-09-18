Logan Ryan on Jaguars: They don’t have a lot of confidence in their QB situation

The Jaguars will go only as quarterback Blake Bortles goes. With the running game rolling in the season opener, Bortles’ 11-for-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown was good enough against the Texans.

He was not good enough against the Titans.

Using a conservative game plan, the Jaguars trailed Tennessee 6-3 at halftime. They had 19 runs and 13 passing plays in the first half but fell further behind in the third quarter and had only six runs and 23 passing plays in the second half.

Leonard Fournette had only four rushing attempts in the second half after having 10 at halftime. Bortles finished 20-of-34 for 223 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan said it appeared as if the Jaguars were trying to keep Bortles “from losing the game.”

“I don’t think they have a lot of confidence,” Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think it’s well known . . . they don’t have a lot of confidence in their quarterback situation. They’re relying on the running game, and they’re relying on possession passing and taking the ball out of his [hands], preventing him from losing the game. But there comes a time when you’ve got to go win the game, and we have the quarterback, and we have the team that isn’t afraid to win it when we need to. And I felt like once we stopped doing what they wanted to do, we felt comfortable, and they felt a little uncomfortable.

“Division games, regardless what division you’re in — even when I was in New England — those games were the toughest games because each side knows each other well. You play each other twice a year. Coaching staff knows each staff pretty well. So they have a good idea what each team wants to do and how to defend it. It’s just executing it, doing it well, and we execute our game plan to a T. I give Jacksonville credit. They came out with all they had in the first quarter, and they held our offense to six points at halftime, and it was a real battle back and forth. But our offensive coordinator and our offensive side of the ball, they figured it out. Once they started putting the points up, I think the game took care of itself, as I expected.”