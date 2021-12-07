Logan Ryan is Giants’ nominee for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Safety Logan Ryan, who is also among the team’s captains, has been named the New York Giants’ nominee for the 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Ryan, 30, joined the Giants last year as a late free agent addition. He’s gone on to become one of the main voices not only on the field and in the locker-room, but away from the team as well.

A New Jersey native, Ryan is the son of a police officer and focuses many of his philanthropic endeavors on bridging the gap between law enforcement and private citizens. He’s also very active in the animal community.

.@RealLoganRyan's dedication to his community has earned him our Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination! 📰: https://t.co/1vlbdl9VLw pic.twitter.com/PwoNFnNWhc — New York Giants (@Giants) December 7, 2021

“It’s amazing,” Ryan said, via the Giants. “I knew when I came into this league that I wanted to give back, and that was always very important to me. It took time to figure out what my causes were going to be. It took time to figure out what was close to my heart, who to help, and how to help. It came organically. I felt like I’ve been doing good work for years. To be recognized, it’s all about the timing and it’s amazing. This is a great organization. It means a lot to be nominated by this organization, it’s where I’m from, my hometown. It can’t get any better.”

Logan and his family own and help run Ryan’s Monthly Rescue and Ryan’s Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF). He also works collaboratively with CARE (Community Animal Rescue Effort) through the Ryan Alternative Solutions Training (RAST).

“I think it’s something that he has deserved for a couple of years,” said his wife, Ashley. “He does a ton of stuff in the community, and it’s a high honor. I think he was built for it. It’s the right award for him.”

Story continues

“Logan is always trying to do something extra,” said his father, Lester. “He’s always asking me questions about how he should approach things. I tell him it’s all about doing the right thing and always trying to help people that can’t help themselves. He’s all about that, so I’m very proud of him getting this honor.”

The award was introduced in 1970 and renamed in honor of Walter Payton in 1999.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”

Each of the 32 NFL nominees will receive up to $40,000 in donations to a charity of their choosing. The winner will receive an additional $250,000 donation to a charity of their choosing courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related