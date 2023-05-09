Logan Ryan has funny story about Bill Belichick’s coaching abilities

Former New England Patriots defensive back Logan Ryan has interesting stories from his time as a member of the organization. He told one on Monday that summed up the football knowledge, and quite literally vision, of coach Bill Belichick.

Ryan was part of the second edition of the Patriots dynasty. He won two Super Bowls with the organization and was a major part of a productive secondary. He ended up playing four seasons with New England and recorded 13 interceptions in 64 games played. Ryan was a major contributor to the secondary, starting in 40 games over the course of his career.

Despite all of his on-field accomplishments during the season, he told a practice story on Monday’s edition of “Good Morning Football” that resonated with him the most. It was a moment that really made him appreciate Belichick’s coaching prowess.

“I remember a couple stories of him twirling his whistle on the practice field, and he’s just standing back there,” said Ryan. “And you’re going through plays, and he’s just sitting there very chill. Then he’ll blow the whistle, and you would look at him. And he would correct the center for having the snap be a little off to the left. He would correct the left tackle for holding on the play or whatever. So I’m like, ‘Okay cool, that’s on the offense.’ Then he’ll say, ‘Ryan, stop holding on the top of the route.’ I’m like, ‘Hold on, how do you see me? Do you have eyes on the back of your head, the side of your head?

“He can correct players in live time on offense and defense. And that’s where you saw the football savant, the genius of him come out. He simplified the game for you. I just remember being like, ‘Man, this man can really coach every position.’”

Belichick’s coaching abilities will once again be put to the test in the 2023 season.

The Patriots missed the playoffs last season, and they have yet to make a deep postseason run following the departure of Tom Brady. That being said, there is little doubt that Belichick is regarded as one of the best football coaches of all time, and his football knowledge is invaluable.

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots fare this season. Stories like this really hammer home the point that Belichick is hands-on in several aspects.

