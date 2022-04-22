Logan Ryan files $3 million grievance against Giants

Logan Ryan helmet off after loss blue uniforms

Former Giant Logan Ryan has filed a grievance for $3 million against Big Blue, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Friday.

The grievance comes due to Ryan's offseason finger surgery -- Ryan was guaranteed $5.5 million from the Giants already for 2022, but that number grew to $8.5 million for injury. The surgery occurred before Ryan was released.

Ryan is already a dead cap hit of $11.45 million -- he would have been a $12.225 million cap hit had he remained with the team, and guaranteed another $3 million had he been cut after the start of the new year.



The Giants are also a subject of a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores, who says the Giants made their decision on hiring Brian Daboll as their head coach before even interviewing him to fulfill their Rooney Rule requirements.