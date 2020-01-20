Logan Ryan doesn’t know what future holds

Logan Ryan played four seasons in New England before leaving in free agency, signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Titans in 2017. Ryan, scheduled to become a free agent again this March, knows the drill.

The cornerback may or may not return to Tennessee.

“If I could see the future, then I would start betting on games like they did in ‘Back to the Future,'” Ryan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “But I don’t think anybody knows that, so. I spoke with [General Manager] Jon [Robinson] and stuff, and he doesn’t even know that. I think everybody right now was so locked in and trying to win games. I kid you not, all I wanted to do is pour my heart and soul into this franchise. I wanted to make it a better place. If I were to leave, I wanted to make it a better place than when I came in. I felt like I did that. I signed up for three years. That’s what the Titans offered me. I took it, moved my family down here. I gave them three years, played in every game I possibly could. Played every snap with my heart and soul.

“Right now, I’m looking for a job. Hopefully, you know, if they can extend it, and work something out that would be great. But as of right now, that’s what my contract was, and I fulfilled my end [of the] bargain, and they did as well, and we were able to have a great run this year.”

Ryan played 45 of a possible 48 regular-season games with the Titans. He made 251 tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, 8.5 sacks and 37 pass breakups.

In the wild card round, Ryan intercepted Tom Brady‘s final pass and returned it 9 yards for a touchdown with nine seconds remaining. It could be his former teammate’s final pass in a Patriots uniform.

Now, Ryan, who turns 29 next month, may have played his final game in a Titans uniform.