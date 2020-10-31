Logan Ryan compares Tom Brady to 'Super Mario' boss, and Bucs QB has perfect response originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Anyone who's played a "Super Mario Bros." video game knows about Bowser. He's the final boss of the game and very difficult to beat.

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan was asked earlier this week about facing Tom Brady, his former teammate and the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he compared playing against the six-time Super Bowl champion to facing Bowser.

It's a decent comparison, too, as Brady's team so often has been the final obstacle for rival franchises to overcome in the pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy. And, of course, Brady's teams are usually very tough to beat.

Ryan got the best of Brady in the 2019 NFL playoffs when the Tennessee Titans upset the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round at Gillette Stadium. The veteran defensive back intercepted Brady's final pass attempt as a Patriots player and returned it for a touchdown.

Brady responded to Ryan's recent comments with a GIF that perfectly illustrated that playoff game -- Mario defeating Bowser.

This is Logan beating the Mario boss last January...😞 https://t.co/XyK7lOU44Q pic.twitter.com/x9vpdcNAnF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 30, 2020

Well played, Tom.

Brady should have a much easier time earning a victory Monday night. The Buccaneers are 5-2 and starting to really hit their stride offensively. The Giants, meanwhile, are one of the league's worst teams and sit at the bottom of the NFC East with a 1-6 record.

Ryan's experience going against Brady is useful to the Giants, but New York likely will need to play a perfect game to take down a much more talented Bucs team.