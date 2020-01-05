Logan Ryan calls out former Patriots teammate Kyle Van Noy for 'revenge tour' comments

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are the NFL leaders in not giving opponents bulletin board material that can be used as motivation, especially before playoff games.

The Tennessee Titans were able to find some extra fuel before Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game at Gillette Stadium thanks to Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy made comments earlier this week about his team having a chance to go on a "revenge tour" in the NFL playoffs. Before the postseason, it appeared the Patriots' path to the Super Bowl would include several teams they lost to this season or in 2018.

"At the end of the day, we're in a blessed situation," Van Noy said Monday. "We're in the playoffs ... I mean, we have a chance to go on a revenge tour. And what better way to start off with Tennessee, who we lost to last year?It's a big motivation. We weren't happy with our performance (last season vs. Titans) and what better way than to get it started for the playoffs Saturday at 8:15 at Gillette? I know it's going to be rocking, and I'm excited for our players to perform and play Patriot football on Saturday. I'm excited."

Titans defensive back Logan Ryan, who played for the Patriots from 2013 through 2016, called out Van Noy in the Tennessee locker room after his team stunned the defending Super Bowl champions with a 20-13 win.

"That organization has so much class, so, like, my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a 'revenge tour' -- just play ball, Kyle," Ryan said in front of his locker.

"I'm sure you're going to see this. He's on a revenge tour, and why not start with the Titans. Honestly, he's going to ride the wave of the Patriots, but Tom Brady doesn't (say that). Julian Edelman doesn't do that. Devin McCourty, (Stephon Gilmore) don't do that. Kyle Van Noy is running his mouth and giving us bulletin board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early. I'm sure I'll hear something in the group chat from my guys about it over (on the Patriots side), but Duron (Harmon), (Jason McCourty), I'm sorry I had to say it, my man Van Noy's been tripping. His revenge tour ended early. Hope he enjoys it."

The Titans handed the Patriots just their fourth home playoff loss since Tom Brady became the team's starting quarterback in 2001, and they'll need to give an even better performance next Saturday against the AFC's No. 1 seed in the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee will be underdogs against Baltimore, and deservedly so given the Ravens' fantastic 14-2 regular season. The Titans are not to be taken lightly, though. This team is playing with loads of confidence, it can run the ball effectively and its defense is superb. Those are three main ingredients for playoff success.

