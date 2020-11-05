Logan Ryan reveals how a Giants trainer's advice might have saved his wife's life

Logan Ryan only signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, but he says he owes the team the kind of gratitude that can last a lifetime.

The veteran cornerback revealed that in the aftermath of Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his wife Ashley flew down to Florida to vote in the 2020 presidential election and check on the couple’s house in the state.

There, she started experiencing stomach pains that she initially wanted to sleep off, but ended up going to the emergency room after Ryan consulted Giants trainer Justin Maher about her symptoms while receiving postgame treatments.

The decision’s consequences ended up being enormous, as ER doctors discovered she was an experiencing an ectopic pregnancy — in which a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus — in her Fallopian tubes and that the egg was about to burst. She soon went into emergency surgery, and Ryan reported that she is now doing well.

Ryan characterized the ER trip as potentially life-saving. At the very least, it saved Ashley from massive internal bleeding.

Logan Ryan explains how Giants trainers might have saved his wife’s life

Here’s how Ryan tells the story:

Logan Ryan says advice from a Giants' trainer helped his wife avoid a medical situation and Joe Judge told him to take time off if needed:



"I'm extremely grateful for this organization, and for Joe, and for everyone to understand things bigger than football" pic.twitter.com/r2yZuIs4V9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 4, 2020

Ryan’s explanation:

After the game, my wife flew down to Florida to go vote. A very important state for this vote. My wife flew down there to vote and check on our house, we have a house in Florida. She was having some stomach pains. It’s 1 a.m. and I was banged up after the game as well and I was leaving the stadium at 1 a.m. She was telling me about some pains she had in her stomach. She wanted to sleep it off, she was in extreme pain but said she would wait until the morning. I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms. He said ‘No, she needs to go to the ER.’ My wife ended up going to the ER and they ended up catching an ectopic pregnancy where the egg was in the wrong place in her Fallopian tube and it was about to burst. She ended up going through emergency surgery is what I’m dealing with right now. They ended up saving her and ended up preventing a lot of what could have been done. It was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m., could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there. That’s the type of organization that we have here. Honestly, I wasn’t even going to talk about that. My kids are OK, my wife is recovering well. She’s OK. This happened all yesterday.

Logan Ryan had nothing but good things to say about the Giants organization. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) More

Ryan — who signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with New York just before the season — added that Giants head coach Joe Judge made clear he was free to fly to Florida to be with his wife, which Ryan said he appreciated.

Ashley Ryan went into further detail on her Instagram story as captured by TMZ, revealing that she became pregnant despite a fully functioning IUD and that her Fallopian tube had actually ruptured. She called the pain of the experience “excruciating” and reiterated that Maher’s advice to go to the ER was potentially lifesaving.

