Logan Paulsen says Eagles are 'going to be in a bad state for a long time'

Logan Paulsen: Eagles are 'going to be in a bad state for a long time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A review of the NFC East this offseason features some major impact moves. The Cowboys finally locked down Dak Prescott long term, the Giants brought in big names like Kenny Golladay and Adoree' Jackson and of course, the Washington Football team added the likes Ryan Fitzpatrick, William Jackson III and Curtis Samuel.

But wait, there is a team missing from that roundup. The Philadelphia Eagles, the Super Bowl champions as recent as 2017, are not having as fun of an offseason. While others are spending money to improve the roster, Philadelphia is treading water.

The Eagles traded away quarterback Carson Wentz just a few years after it seemed like he was the future of the franchise -- and they still owe him money. Jalen Hurts now seems to be the answer but that isn't a lock, and the financial situation makes it a challenge to build around him.

Simply putting it, the Eagles are not in a great situation and former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen believes that could be the case beyond 2021.

“It’s not like they’re going to be able to get better quickly after this," Paulsen said to the WFT's Julie Donaldson and Bram Weinstein on Washington Football Today. "They can’t really give Hurts the support that he needs, as we see New York doing, as we see the Washington Football Team doing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Samuel.”

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

As far as cap situations go, Philadelphia has one of the tightest. With very little room to manuever, the departure of some big-name players seems more likely than additions. Wentz wasn't just about money, but a trade or release of veteran tight end Zach Ertz could be. To Paulsen, it's a bad situation for any team to be in but even worse for one trying to navigate forward with a young quarterback.

Story continues

While Hurts showed signs of promise in 2020, he won't be able to do it alone. Yet as Philadelphia tries to situate itself better financially, giving him the help he needs is not simple. So far the team has made a solid signing in safety Anthony Harris, but the only offensive move was to bring in Joe Flacco as a backup quarterback.

Fixing the salary cap doesn't happen overnight and it will most likely take major changes to stabilize the roster, and that could have a lasting effect beyond the present. The Eagles may want to make major moves to help the team, but that doesn't guarantee it will happen.

As the Lombardi Trophy went to Philadelphia in 2017 it seemed as if the franchise was destined to be the power of the NFC East while the others were on the outside looking in. Those roles are somewhat reversed now. It was a bumpy ride for the Eagles in 2020, and Paulsen feels that the road is only going to be filled with more potholes along the way.

“So I think they’re going to be in a bad state for a long time," Paulsen said. "They got a ton of dead money from this [Wentz] deal. I think they’re going to be eating crow for a few years after this.”