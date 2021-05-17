Logan Paulsen said he's 'disappointed' after Ryan Kerrigan departure

Paulsen said he's 'disappointed' after Kerrigan departure originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There was a lot to unpack Monday morning after Washington edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan dropped not one, but two bombshells on the fan base. In his first Instagram post Kerrigan said his goodbyes to Washington, only hours later to announce in a second post he’s staying in the NFC East by joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for Washington fans and those close to Kerrigan like Logan Paulsen who shared his thoughts on his former teammate's departure on Monday's the BMitch & Finlay Show.“I’m sad, I’m disappointed because I thought Ryan was going to be one of those guys who kind of gets put out to pasture here in Washington,” Paulsen said. “In a sense I’m also happy because his role had changed pretty dramatically here and I think after talking with him a little bit, he wanted to still play and hopefully he gets that opportunity in Philly.”

Related: Notable NFL players who played for both Washington and PhiladelphiaPaulsen is not alone. A four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher and the franchise's all-time sacks leader, Kerrigan will be missed on the field and in the community. Kerrigan was Washington’s first-round pick in 2011 and during his 10 years in Washington he racked up 95.5 sacks and 147 quarterback hits.

The 32-year-old now joins a defensive end unit in Philly that includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, who will all be under new leadership in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.Washington hosts Philadelphia during Week 16 of the 2021 NFL Season, and Kerrigan is sure to get a warm welcome reception. Although, seeing Kerrigan in anything other than Burgundy & Gold will take some getting used to.

