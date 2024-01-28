Logan Paulsen likes Jayden Daniels better for the Commanders than Drake Maye right now

Former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen does an excellent job with his coverage of the Commanders. The former tight end works for Washington’s broadcast team, co-hosts his own podcast, and appears on several local radio shows and podcasts covering the Commanders.

Paulsen does a great job of breaking down the film of Washington’s games. He also covers the NFL draft and free agency for potential Commanders’ targets.

One of the hottest topics surrounding the franchise — outside of who the next head coach will be — is what Washington will do at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. That means Washington is likely deciding between LSU quarterback — and Heisman Trophy winner — Jayden Daniels and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

What does Paulsen think of the two quarterbacks?

“So, I think if Caleb Williams is gone, I think I would lead Daniels at this point,” Paulsen said on Friday’s episode of “Grant and Danny” on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C. “And, people say, ‘Why is that he’s only had one good year?’ And I just think, when you watch him this year, when you watch the Alabama game, the Florida game, you’re just like, ‘man, this dude is special.’ He’s a special athlete; he does some stuff athletically that’s very unique to him. He presents conflicts for defenses, and when you look around the NFL, especially in the playoffs, you’ve got a whole bunch of playmakers at the position. You’ve got Josh Allen, you’ve got Patrick Mahomes, you’ve got Lamar Jackson, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that those guys are pretty consistently in the playoff picture……in terms of what they can do athletically.”

Then, Paulsen discussed Daniels as a passer. He was impressed.

“I was super impressed, I thought, especially in those games,” Paulsen said. “He’s making tight window throws; he’s throwing with anticipation. Obviously, he’s throwing to two of the best receivers in the draft. Malik Nabers is sick; Bryan Thomas Jr. is awesome. He’s got great playmakers, but so did Joe Burrow. I just look at what he did this year and compare it to Drake Maye, and I think to myself like, Daniels was significantly better as far as a football player goes this year, but it’s important to remember this is a projection-based business. Drake Maye, how does he project? How does Daniels project? If I was a GM, as of today, and obviously, I still got to watch a lot more film to flush out this decision. I think to myself like I would kick myself if Jayden Daniels actualized that potential in the NFL, and I passed up on it because I wanted to take the safe pick in Maye. That’s kind of my thought right now, and I reserve the right to change as we move forward in the process. But, as of whatever today’s date is, I’m a pretty staunch supporter of Jayden Daniels for that second overall pick.”

What makes him nervous about both?

Paulsen notes Daniels’ build. He’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and he takes some hard shots. Paulsen noted he likes how Daniels has progressed over the years but admits there is reason to be a bit nervous due to his meteoric rise.

As for Maye, Paulsen noted that he’s seen some of his struggles similar to those of Sam Howell in his final season at North Carolina. You see the arm talent and the big-time throws, but you also see some of the difficulties in handling pressure and accuracy. Paulsen noted those things make him nervous.

For now, the tape makes Paulsen feel better about Daniels, but as he noted, he plans on watching a lot more tape of both quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire