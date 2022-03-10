Logan Paulsen’s analysis on Washington’s trade for Carson Wentz

Logan Paulsen was an informative guest on the Team 980 Wednesday with Pete Medhurst, responding to the breaking news that Carson Wentz had been traded to Washington.

The former Washington tight end feels Wentz has some good physical tools like a live arm. But did warn there is a lot of variance in Wentz’s game so he can be really up and really down.

He warned Wentz is not the athlete he was a few years ago; his back injury limiting his athleticism.

The former Eagle and Colt QB’s accuracy is at times not great, reminding Paulsen of Jimmy Garoppolo. Yet, Wentz is definitely an upgrade over the QB situation last season when the inexperienced Taylor Heinicke was forced into action the first game when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury.

Paulsen also reminded listeners that along with Wentz comes baggage like a large price tag and the giving up of draft capital which is significant.

The intangibles of leading, instilling confidence, getting guys to follow you are missing at times in Wentz. Some players in Philly have said to Paulsen, Wentz could have led better.

Wentz will add value with his strong arm that can push the ball down the field. So more of the field will need to be defended as Heinicke had less ball velocity and was less of a deep threat.

Paulsen feels Wentz could be worth three, maybe four wins, but doesn’t see him as enough to go deep in the playoffs. He said he could hear Ron Rivera saying this O-Line and our playmakers are the best situation Wentz has experienced. Paulsen said he could not agree entirely, nor totally disagree either.

Wentz’s seven interceptions in 2021 look good at first, but he also had 3-5 turnover-worthy plays per game, similar to Heinicke. He got a little lucky when you watch the tape. He frustrates coaches and makes them nervous.

Paulsen is convinced the bigger issue will be how Wentz is in the locker room, as he has come off to some as perhaps self-centered.

Paulsen did not avoid mentioning the culture is causing players to not want to come to Ashburn. So, if you want to get a good player and force one to come play here, trade is a way to get them.

Regarding the draft, Paulsen offered Washington could still take a QB at No. 11 if they doubt Wentz, or they could also take a playmaker or another offensive lineman to help Wentz.

But he also believes with Washington losing picks in the trade, they could easily trade back, obtaining another pick or two and still get a Sam Howell or Desmond Ridder later, if they insist on drafting a quarterback.

Once again, Paulsen was a great listen.