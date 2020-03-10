Logan Paul 'knocked-out' by professional UFC fighter
YouTube star Logan Paul was apparently knocked unconscious by a professional UFC fighter.
The 24-year-old actor and vlogger - who last year lost a boxing match against British YouTube star KSI - was invited to the headquarters of American mixed martial arts company Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to spar with UFC star Paulo Costa.
Paul said: “He’s not a human - he’s a bear, he’s a 13 undefeated UFC fighter. But it’s a good thing I’m a professional boxer now...”
Paul was given protective headwear before entering the ring with Costa. His YouTube footage of their fight shows him taking a blow to the head and falling facedown on the floor before several people rush to his aid.
After being rolled over he apparently came round and asked: “Hi. I did good?”
The video has been viewed over 2.5 million times in 24 hours.
But some have accused the YouTuber of faking the ‘knock out’.
King Yellow Ancient wrote: “It's disrespectful how fake that punch was.”
HITTTAB: “Anyone who trains can tell that was a dive. The realest part of that fight was the grappling. If anyone believes the knockout you are easily amused.”
And Michael Santos Acosta claimed: “Make it slow he didn’t get hit in the face didn’t even touch him.”
Paul has not commented on the accusations that the KO was faked.
Known as The Eraser, Costa is ranked Number 2 in the UFC Middleweight division.
Primarily an internet personality with millions of followers and subscribers, Paul recently moved into professional boxing.
He has taken part in two pay-per-view boxing matches, both with British YouTube star KSI.
The matches, one won by Paul and one by KSI, were unpopular amongst boxing purists, but sparked a huge amount of interest, making millions of pounds in the process.