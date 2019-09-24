Logan Paul says he could 'kill' KSI in their rematch and warns Eddie Hearn over 'big mistake'

Getty Images

Logan Paul has told Eddie Hearn that he has ‘made a mistake’ by letting him fight KSI later this year.

The pair meet in the professional ranks for the first time on 9 November after their majority decision draw last year, meaning headguards will be stripped off and 10oz gloves will be used.

The YouTube stars met again face to face a week and a half ago at a press conference, with insults traded and now they head into their training camps.

Paul goes into the fight as the slight favourite despite his lesser experience, with his physical advantage weighing in.

He thinks it might well lead him to ‘kill’ his opponent.

“Eddie Hearn, I think you made a mistake,” Paul said via Instagram Story.

“I think you letting me fight JJ with no headguards and 10oz gloves is going to get me in trouble.

“I’m going to hurt this man, they’re going to try and lock me up because I might kill this man.”

The comments come after KSI tweeted that the UK press conference was ‘unlikely’ to happen, an event which is believed to have played heavily into last year’s result.

“Looks like there won’t be a UK press conference,” KSI tweeted.

“It’s a shame and quite frankly unfair but whatever.

“Certain man don’t want the smoke.”

