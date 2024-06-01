Logan Paul offers to replace Mike Tyson to fight brother Jake Paul

Jake Paul may have found a replacement opponent for his now-postponed fight against Mike Tyson, and it would be a family affair.

MVP Promotions announced on Friday that the Paul vs. Tyson boxing bout originally scheduled for June 7 in Dallas has been postponed. The promotion cited health concerns for Tyson, who recently had a medical emergency due to an ulcer flareup.

The bout is expected to be rescheduled for later in 2024, but if for some reason, the promotion decides to go in a different direction other than the 57-year-old Tyson, Jake’s brother Logan has thrown his name into the mix.

“So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul,” Logan wrote on X.

Soon after, Jake offered his reply.

“Mom doesn’t want me to KO you, but f*ck it,” Jake wrote. “Loser has to change their last name.”

Mom doesn’t want me to KO you but fuck it Loser has to change their last name #PaulVsPaul https://t.co/VtD8NXbOgR — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 1, 2024

Both Paul brothers have dabbled in boxing competitions to varying degrees over the years and have teased an endgame-type showdown between each other on more than one occasion.

Logan has shared the ring twice with fellow YouTuber KSI, former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis, and one of the best boxers in the sport’s history, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While Logan has spent more time focusing on his career as a WWE Superstar, Jake has become dedicated to boxing.

After his professional debut in 2020, Jake has competed in 10 professional bouts, sharing the ring with YouTubers, professional boxers, and former MMA champions such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie