Logan Paul 'could be heavyweight champion in four years', trainer Shannon Briggs says

Logan Paul could become the heavyweight champion of the world in ‘four to five years’, according to his trainer Shannon Briggs.

Briggs has been unable to receive a licence to box in the United Kingdom or the United States for a number of years, and at 47 has now looked elsewhere for his immediate future in the sport.

The former lineal champion was heavily involved in Paul’s camp for the first fight – when the 24-year-old and KSI fought to a majority draw in the majority ranks, and now acts as lead trainer for the rematch.

Paul’s training regime is believed to have been stepped up significantly, so much so that according to Briggs he is already ahead of schedule.

“Training is going phenomenal, he’s in terrific shape,” Briggs told Sky Sports.

“We already ahead of schedule, he’s punching hard. The only problem is the fight ain’t tonight.

“This kid could be heavyweight champion of the world in four or five years, facts.”

Despite Briggs’ words, Paul has other ideas.

“I relied on my athleticism to carry me through the first fight and it almost worked; but now I am a boxer, I am literally a professional fighter and I feel like it.

“I would honestly love to fight in the UFC; I want Dana White to put me in the Octagon.”

