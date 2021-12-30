Logan Paul claims ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather still hasn’t paid him for boxing match

Logan Paul has labelled Floyd Mayweather a “weasel” and accuses the former champion of not paying him for their exhibition bout which took place in June.

The fight was a huge success with reports suggesting they made $50 million from a million pay per view buys. YouTuber Paul was guaranteed $250,000 plus 10 per cent of the pay per view money which, if reports are accurate, comes out at $5million.

Undefeated Mayweather is said to have been guaranteed $10m plus 50 per cent of the pay per view sales which equates to $25m. However, Paul posted to Instagram accusing Mayweather of not paying him for the bout that took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Pay me my Money u f*****g corny weasel of a human @floydmayweather,” Paul wrote on his Instagram stories.

The fight was the second exhibition bout Mayweather has taken part in since he retired from boxing in 2017. He fought Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 before stepping back from fighting.

He was heavily criticised by some in the boxing community for fighting Paul who has never won a fight. But he defended his decision, telling the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast: “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million.

“I can eventually probably make $50million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million or more.

“Everybody thinks that ‘retired’ means at home with your feet up and picking up weight.”

Mayweather doesn’t have another fight lined up but Paul has teased an announcement with fellow YouTuber KSI. Some fans believe it will be another fight between the pair who have already fought twice. The first fight ended in a draw with the second seeing KSI win.

The announcement is being made on 4 January on Instagram.