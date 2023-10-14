Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis via DQ in complete farce of a boxing match; Tommy Fury edges KSI

Logan Paul, left, won via DQ over Dillon Danis on Saturday night. (Will Markland/PA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Boxing matches don't normally end with more than 20 security guards in the ring.

But Logan Paul's win over Dillon Danis, who was disqualified, featured plenty of quirks to lead off a "co-main card" of social media personalities at Manchester Arena in England on Saturday.

Paul landed 108 punches while Danis connected on a whopping 16, which broke down to 12 power punches and four jabs.

Danis, a so-called MMA fighter, competed twice in Bellator MMA, but has zero fights since 2019. Most of his notoriety has come from online trolling, so he tried to pull from the experience of his only two pro competitions when the chips were down against Paul. Since he wasn't able to do any damage within the confines of boxing's rules, Danis attempted to take Paul down toward the end of the ugly bout.

Dillon Danis went for a takedown on Logan Paul and failed 💀 pic.twitter.com/EJfhE6n0be — Luxe ⟡ (@luxcurv) October 14, 2023

He even tried a guillotine before taking a weak swing at the flood of security guards that ran under the ropes when time ran out. Once things calmed, it was announced that Paul had unsurprisingly won each of the first five rounds on the judges' scorecards before the DQ in the sixth and final round.

Paul joked about the submission attempt after the fight:

"He's supposed to be good at jiujitsu, what happened bro?," he said. "Stuffed the takedown, tried that. Tried to do a guillotine, sorry I missed that hammer fist. Ooh that would have been good. Dang, I'm sorry it ended that way, y'all. Dillon Danis truly is a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being."

In the lead up to the event, rapper Drake wagered $850,000 that Paul would knock his opponent out. Through most of the rounds it seemed like Danis was doing everything but actually attempting to fight in order to avoid that outcome. Disqualification was probably the better option for his pride.

Tension between the two reached a fever pitch Thursday when Danis hit Paul in the face with a microphone after a similar scene broke out at the end of a news conference. Danis also instigated by posting explicit photos of Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media.

Still, Paul said he wasn't fighting with his feelings.

"I forgave Dillon before this fight started," he said. "It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion, trying to kill him, trying to be aggressive. But I mean, he called himself a "real fighter," what are we talking about? What are we talking about? Hey Conor McGregor, I took your b****, put him on a leash and took him for a walk. Who's the real fighter now?"

McGregor posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he "was impressed by" Danis, which will likely bring him more consolation in the loss.

Before calling out Rey Mysterio for the WWE U.S. title, Paul offered Danis another opportunity to make a mockery of combat sports, but this time in a mixed martial arts match. Paul's only condition requires Danis to forfeit his purse from Saturday.

Tommy Fury vs. KSI was better by comparison, but by no means good

Paul's "win" was actually the co-main event for Saturday's Misfits card on DAZN, with fellow YouTuber KSI squaring off against Tommy Fury in the main event.

That bout was better by comparison, by which we mean that both fighters were landing punches, though the whole thing was basically a clinch-fest from start to finish. It still ended in controversy, though, when Fury was announced to have won by majority decision despite having been docked a point in the second round for hitting KSI in the back of the head.

Many, including DAZN's announcers, disagreed with the decision.

Compubox had the fighters about even in punches landed with Fury narrowly winning 39-38, but KSI yelled "robbery" in a postfight interview while staring down Fury and challenged the boxer on how many jabs he landed. Fury improved his career record to 10-0, while KSI fell to 4-1 plus a no-contest. It's unclear where KSI will go from there, but he has no shortage of options (including Jake Paul, who was in attendance).

When Fury was asked what his future plans were (i.e. would he face another boxing YouTuber like KSI or Jake Paul), he said something that hopefully others will take to heart:

"I'm done with all this crossover s***."