Logan Paul 'serious' about boxing match with NFL receiver Antonio Brown

Logan Paul is "serious" about boxing NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and believes a bout is close to being arranged.

Paul called out Brown last month and the seven-time Pro Bowler appeared keen on the idea of a fight as he replied telling the YouTuber to "square up" while revealing he intended to enlist the help of former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While current free agent Brown has yet to swap the gridiron for a boxing ring, Paul has donned the gloves already for two fights against fellow vlogger KSI, who won their rematch in November after the first contest ended in a draw.

Asked by TMZ whether he genuinely wanted to return to the ring to fight Brown, Paul replied: "I'm f***ing serious, bro. You know how serious I take fighting.

"I love talking smack; I also love backing it up."

Brown has not played an NFL snap since the middle of September and experienced a tumultuous 2019.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide-out was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March but never played a down for them as he was released following a series of controversies.

He then wound up in New England but was cut after just one Patriots game amid allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Paul believes fighting him would give the out-of-work Brown a renewed focus.

"I think we might be closer than anyone expected, than even we expected," Paul added.

"In my mind, this whole thing seems...They say if it's too good to be true it probably is. In my mind, I'm getting that feeling because I genuinely do not know how serious AB is.

"Coming from a person who was in a s*** position after Tokyo [when Paul was criticised for posting a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim], and in many ways the KSI fight gave me a purpose, I think this would do that for Antonio Brown, give him a nice payday, give him a chance to redeem himself.

"It would be one of the greatest events of 2020."