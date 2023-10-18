Logan O'Connor with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Logan O'Connor (Colorado Avalanche) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/17/2023
Logan O'Connor (Colorado Avalanche) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/17/2023
The NFL continues to expand its global outreach.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
The Phillies took a 2-0 series lead in dominant fashion Tuesday.
Gio Reyna seemed liberated, and the USMNT bounced back in style from its 3-1 loss to Germany.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
Teams will no longer be able to conduct in-person interviews with coaching candidates currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
"We’re all just learning from our dads because they’ve been in the league and they can help us and guide us since they’ve already been through it," Cayden Boozer told Yahoo Sports.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Both Las Vegas players have foot injuries.
Paramount president/CEO Chris McCarthy sent a letter to employees telling them that Showtime will no longer do sports beyond the end of the year, which spells the end of boxing and MMA on the network.
I am an AP voter this season and will share my ballot weekly with team results and reasonings for movements in my rankings.
We dole out our midseason awards for Heisman, top transfer, top freshman and much more.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
The Bengals are back to .500. Now they get a bye week for Joe Burrow to continue to get healthy. They still have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And perhaps most crucially, they've done this before.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Rangers are headed home to Arlington with a 2-0 lead in this ALCS.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.