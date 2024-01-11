Logan O'Connor with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Logan O'Connor (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 01/10/2024
Logan O'Connor (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 01/10/2024
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.
The injury will take Bedard out of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Pete Carroll had an excellent 14-season run with the Seahawks.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
A phenom quarterback, breakout pass-catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on BetMGM platforms.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Cunningham reportedly avoided sustaining a serious knee injury.
Nike and Tiger have been together since 1996.
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
By winning the national title, Michigan players and coaches feel like they've done enough to prove they succeeded without the aid of sign-stealing.
The Raiders went 5-4 in Pierce's nine games at the helm this season.
The Dolphins will be shorthanded on defense in a playoff game expected to be played in frigid conditions.
The 49ers and Ravens enter the postseason as the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl.
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and more youngsters had huge games in Week 18, but some veteran stars were heard from, too. Scott Pianowski breaks it all down.