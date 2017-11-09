Logan Morrison: Playing for Royals “would be a dream come true”

Free agent first baseman Logan Morrison told Jon Morosi on MLB Network Radio that playing for the Royals “would be a dream come true.” Morrison was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

Morrison, 30, has spent his eight seasons in the majors with the Marlins, Mariners, and Rays. This past season, he set career-highs in home runs and RBI with 38 and 85, respectively, while batting .246/.353/.516 in 601 plate appearances.

The Royals have seen a handful of important players hit free agency, including Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, and Mike Moustakas. They will need to replace that production somehow, and Morrison could be an option. Morrison, however, does not play good defense and would provide more value as a DH so their first base situation might not necessarily be fixed by adding him.

