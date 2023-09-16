Logan on the loose: Toms has another big night as Lucas makes it three straight

OLIVESBURG — If this were basketball season, we’d be talking about Logan Toms being in a “zone.”

Twilight zone, highlight zone, end zone – whatever you want to call it, he’s in it.

You’ve heard it said in basketball that when a shooter is red hot, the hoop looks as big as the ocean. For Toms, the football field must look and feel like an emerald-colored magic carpet.

And what a ride it’s been for the senior running back during the Cubs’ current three-game winning streak.

In Friday night’s 26-6 win at Crestview, Toms rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, keeping in line with his brilliant performances in the previous two games.

In last week’s 49-14 rout of Warrensville Heights, Toms had 210 yards rushing and four touchdowns. The week before, in a 41-7 pasting of Smithville, he gained 152 yards and scored three times.

That’s 560 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games – during which the Cubs have attempted only two passes, both of them Friday night.

Do you blame them?

“Seriously, just credit to my offensive line, (H back/fullback) Dan Hockensmith especially,” Toms said. “He’s always my lead blocker going through the holes. I don’t get yards without them, so, seriously, all credit to them.”

In terms of a sea change in momentum, this game boiled down to two plays – Crestview’s last play in the first half and Lucas’ first play of the second half.

Trailing 7-6 just before halftime, the Cougars faced fourth-and-three from the Lucas 9. Crestview tried to convert through the air, but sophomore quarterback Liam Kuhn saw his pass along the right sideline broken up by senior linebacker Aiden Culler, preserving the Cubs’ lead at the break.

Lucas' Logan Toms races for the endzone as he leads the Cubs to a 26-6 win over Crestview on Friday night.

A botched kickoff return to open the second half pinned Lucas at its own 12, but it didn’t matter because on the first snap from scrimmage Toms turned the corner and raced untouched down the right side for an 88-yard score.

That TD was even more crushing than his 4-yarder in the first quarter after a fumbled snap from scrimmage by Crestview at its own 38.

“We made an adjustment to what they were doing,” Lucas coach Scott Spitler said of Toms’ breakaway. “They showed a defensive front they hadn’t shown all season, so we made some adjustments at halftime and were able to take care of business.’

Toms made it a hat trick with an 8-yard TD later in the third quarter to make it 20-6 and then Hockensmith showed he could do more than block for No. 2 by applying the knockout blow on a 22-yard scoring run with 3:25 left.

“If we get that consistency up front, it allows us to use (Toms’) strengths,” Spitler said. “Both of our running backs … Zach Diehl had a great game tonight, was very physical. If our offensive line does its job and is consistent in doing it, good things will happen for us.”

So does it feel to Toms like he’s in a zone right now?

“It’s a little bit different,” he said. “(Football and basketball) are both team sports, for sure, but football is the ultimate team sport, especially on offense. Whenever anyone says I’m the one (standing out), it’s the team.”

It was precision teamwork that made his 88-yard scoring jaunt possible.

“There was a great hole from the O line, especially (fellow running back) Zach Diehl,” Toms said. “He sealed the edge and I followed Hockensmith and Graysen.”

Wait, what? Graysen Jackson? Graysen Jackson the quarterback?

“Graysen got the last block that allowed me to kick it into gear and not get caught,” Toms said. “Graysen’s our quarterback, but he’s a running back at heart. He knows how to block.”

So do the Cougars. Sophomore Ayden Reymer, in keeping pace with Toms, rushed for 160 yards on 25 carries as Crestview (1-4) put up offensive numbers that would indicate a much closer game than the final score.

Lucas had a modest 289-238 edge in total yardage and both teams had 11 first downs. The difference was turnovers. The Cubs had two takeaways and the Cougars, who have 11 sophomores in the starting lineup or in the rotation, had none.

Lucas' Logan Toms carries a couple of Crestview tacklers for extra yards during the Cubs' win over the Cougars on Friday night.

“Our kids played phenomenal, especially on the defensive side,” Crestview coach Steve Haverdill said. “I thought they really stepped up. It’s one of those offenses (by Lucas) that is really tough to stop, but the effort and tackling was better than last week (in a 46-34 loss to still unbeaten Monroeville).

“Offensively, when you have a kicker like they do (Culler), you start at your 20 (after repeated kickoffs into the end zone). We had a lot of yards offensively, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot when we got to the (opponents’) 20.

“Starting the second half after they scored, we came right back and drove the field. We’re on their 9 and get a holding call. We can’t play behind the chains. Once we get both sides playing to their ability and put two halves together, it’s going to be something special. We’ve just got to get there.”

Lucas, on the other hand, has turned the corner after an 0-2 start.

“I think it’s consistency,” Spitler said. “The first two weeks we didn’t have any bullets left in the gun, we shot ourselves so much in the foot. We lost two close games to two good teams. We just cleaned things up and got back to playing fundamentally sound.

“That starts with practice. We had three great weeks of practice where the kids were challenging each other to do better every day and it’s paid off.”

The Lucas defense has only given up 27 points in the last three weeks so it has more than held up its end during the winning streak. Spearheading the attack against Crestview were junior nose tackle Buck Arnold and junior linebacker Rayden Caudill.

Early in the fourth quarter, with Crestview trying to mount a comeback and facing fourth-and-13 from the Lucas 28, Arnold chased Kuhn toward the sidelines and forced a wild pass.

At that point, it looked like the Cougars were done.

They were definitely done when William Whitesel, a junior outside linebacker, picked off a Kuhn pass with 1:41 left.

“Defensively, I think we played well in the beginning (of the season), but we didn’t play up to our potential,” Whitesel said. “We were confident we could do better. We knew the offense would come around and now that they’ve come around we’re pretty confident.”

Given that he’s living in some type of zone, or zones, no one can be more confident than Toms.

“I think the difference (the last three games) is we’re pushing each other in practice,” he said. “We weren’t making it hard on each other the first two weeks. When we got to the games we weren’t as prepared. We play 10 really good teams on our schedule, so we can’t take practice or plays off.

“It’s important that we make each other better in practice, so we’re more prepared for Friday.”

