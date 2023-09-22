Logan Leggett wins Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Player of the Week

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Congratulations to Camden-Frontier football's Logan Leggett for winning the Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Player of the Week for Week 4.

Leggett received the most votes in our recent ballot. Leggett is the second Camden-Frontier athlete to win the honor this season after teammate Brayden Miller won the Week 1 honor.

Leggett was nominated after helping his team win a 50-20 final against rival Tekonsha. The key division win was a bounce back victory for Camden-Frontier after their double-digit loss to Lenawee Christian in Week 3.

(2) Camden-Frontier sophomore Logan Leggett.

Leggett had 271 passing yards on 13 completions, connecting with his teammates for five total touchdowns. On the ground, Leggett added 140 yards on 10 carries, scoring one touchdown. He also added eight tackles on defense.

Pittsford quarterback Gavyn Carden earned runner-up honors for the Week 4 Player of the Week award. Carden was nominated after helping the Wildcats earn a 48-8 division win over Litchfield. Carden had 67 rushing yards, 185 passing yards and five total touchdowns against the Terriers. He added two sacks on defense.

Honorable Mentions

Week 4 honorable mentions included senior Tayshawn Bester of Reading. Bester scored a total of three touchdowns against the Vikings and had two 2-point conversions. He had a total of 77 rushing yards. Bester scored on an 80-yard punt return. He also had an interception and 11 tackles.

Also earning an honorable mention was junior running back Jace Lennox. The Hillsdale running back had another strong rushing game for the Hillsdale Hornets despite their 49-27 loss to the Blissfield Royals. Lennox had more than 150 rushing yards in the game and had two touchdowns.

The final honorable mention for Week 4 was Connor VanBuskirk. Jonesville senior Connor VanBuskirk had his best start yet as the Comet quarterback in the team's 28-14 win over Hanover-Horton. VanBuskirk had five pass completions for 203 yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 20 yards on the ground and ran in two more touchdowns.

Nominations can be submitted by each coaching staff by Sunday evening each week. Student-athletes can be nominated and win a Player of the Week honor more than once during the High School Football season. The Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Player of the Week home page will be updated every week with a new ballot and the name of the previous week's winner.

