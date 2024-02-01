Logan Lee a standout at East-West Shrine Bowl, named to All-West Practice Team

One player who did not get enough credit during his tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes for doing the dirty work in the trenches is Logan Lee.

He constantly took on Big Ten linemen and was more than willing to clog up the middle and help the likes of Jack Campbell and Jay Higgins succeed from the linebacker spot.

Logan Lee is currently at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, and put on a show for NFL scouts this week. His practice reps and effort have him named to the All-West Practice team.

During his four years with Iowa, Logan Lee appeared in 43 games for the Hawkeyes. He registered 158 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, and 7 pass deflections. Lee ended his career by being named an honorable mention to the All-Big Ten team in 2023 by both the coaches and the media.

The East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off tonight, February 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT at The Star in Frisco, part of the Dallas Cowboys’ facilities. The game can be watched on NFL Network.

Lee is currently trending as a late-round draft pick or undrafted free agent. That said, he will get a shot to impress an NFL team during training camp. The odds are that his performance this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl already has put him on at least a few teams’ radars and will only help his cause with a strong showing in the draft process.

