Logan lee named a 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

If you look at the mission statement of the University of Iowa Athletics page, you will see the phrase, “Win. Graduate. Do it right.”

To do things right is a foundational piece of Iowa Athletics. It is described as such:

To live with integrity, having a principled moral compass, and showing respect, humility, and gratitude for others. This is the foundation of our department. – University of Iowa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While looking for sustained success on the field, the University places a high priority on athletes’ actions off the field. The role of sports isn’t just to play a game and win. It’s also to help their athletes become better men and women.

This is the Hawkeye way, and few are a better representation of that than fifth-year senior defensive lineman Logan Lee. Lee was recently named a nominee for the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Leading by example on and off the field.@LoganLee45 is a 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee!#Hawkeyes — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 11, 2023

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association to recognize the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need.

Advertisement

“These bright young athletes are role models,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “We’ve celebrated thousands of college football players around the country for years, and they’ve had a huge impact on their communities and on society.”

Logan Lee has been extremely active in the community since coming to Iowa City in 2023 as described in the Hawkeyes’ official news release.

He has spent time volunteering with the Book Story Hour at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Camp Courageous, CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Back, UI DeGowin Blood Drive, UI Dance Marathon, Operation Christmas Child – Wrapping Party, Hawk the Vote (encouraging all student-athletes and all students to vote), Corner Stone Retreat, HawkID Mental Health Panel, Viola Gibson Class reading and as a track meet volunteer at Iowa City West High School. Lee was also a member of the Big Ten Conference student-athlete group who visited Montgomery and Selma, Alabama, as part of the conference Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative in 2022. He also traveled to Ecuador with Filter of Hope. – Hawkeye Sports.

Logan Lee joins a group of Big Ten nominees that also includes Indiana offensive lineman Khalil Benson, Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley, Northwestern defensive lineman Jaylen Pate, Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, Michigan running back Blake Corum, Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich, Nebraska offensive lineman Ethan Piper and Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith.

Advertisement

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most prestigious awards in college football. From the 135 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will include 11 from the Football Bowl Subdivision. The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists.

Lee registered 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and three passes defensed in 2022. Over the course of his Hawkeye career, Lee has tallied 103 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and four passes defensed.

More Uncategorized!

Stay in the know with USA TODAY Sports Media Group's college, NFL, NBA team websites

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire