Logan to host 2 professional basketball games next month

Apr. 12—The City of Logansport is gearing up to host two professional basketball games at the Logansport High School Berry Bowl next month.

On May 17, the Lebanon Leprechauns will play Louisville's Derby City Distillers and on May 18, they'll take on Toledo's Glass City Wranglers.

Both games will begin at 7 p.m. in the Berry Bowl.

The teams compete in the TBL, a national basketball league with over 40 teams spread throughout North America.

"This remarkable opportunity not only brings entertainment but also economic benefits for our local businesses, as we expect a surge in tourism from all over the region," said Logansport Mayor Chris Martin. "We are excited to welcome the teams and fans who will be visiting our diverse little city for the weekend!"

General admission tickets are $7 for students and $15 for adults and are available at https://www.lebanonleprechauns.com/.