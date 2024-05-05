Advertisement

Logan Gilbert throws 8 dominant innings in Mariners' 5-0 victory over Astros

Associated Press
·2 min read
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astro,s Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert adjusts his cap during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert fields an infield hit by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners' Luis Urías (16) is presented with a trident by Julio Rodríguez after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore, right, turns a double play on Houston Astros' Victor Caratini after forcing out Joey Loperfido (10) at second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore (25) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodríguez, right, after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco, right, turns a double play on Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz after forcing out Jeremy Peña (3) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, is congratulated by Ty France, left, as Houston Astros catcher Victor Caratini, center, looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners' Luis Urías celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver hits an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, left, speaks to umpire Quinn Wolcott after being called out on strikes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON (AP) — Logan Gilbert threw eight dominant innings, Luis Urías and Cal Raleigh homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 5-0 on Saturday night.

Gilbert (3-0) allowed two hits and four walks and struck out six. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts The right-hander retired 16 of 17 at one point.

Urías hit a solo home run to center to lead off the fifth, and Raleigh added a two-run shot to left center in the sixth. Mitch Garver had an RBI double in the fourth, and Ty France scored on Raleigh's double-play groundout in the second.

Astros starter Framber Valdez (1-1) allowed five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Hehad allowed three runs or fewer in each of his previous three starts.

Yordan Alvarez had two infield singles, and Jeremy Peña singled for Houston’s only hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (neck discomfort) allowed three runs on three hits with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings Saturday, throwing 68 pitches in a rehabilitation start with Double-A Corpus Christi. … RHP Lance McCullers (right elbow surgery) threw off the top of the mound Saturday, manager Joe Espada said. … RHP José Urquidy (right forearm strain) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Sunday. … OF Chas McCormick (right hamstring) ran Saturday, Espada said, adding that hopefully he will run more Sunday before taking batting practice and heading out on a rehab assignment “soon.”

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (0-4, 9.78 ERA) was set to face Seattle RHP Bryce Miller (3-2, 2.04 ERA) on Sunday in the finale of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb