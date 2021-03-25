Logan Couture injury spoils Martin Jones, Sharks' encouraging win vs. Kings
Couture injury spoils Jones, Sharks' impressive win vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The morale for the Sharks should have been high after San Jose's convincing 4-2 victory, and subsequent sweep, over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at SAP Center.
However, due to a late hit on Logan Couture by Jeff Carter, which resulted in Couture departing the contest, the excitement was tampered.
Logan Couture left the game in the final minutes after colliding with Jeff Carter pic.twitter.com/c7Dz9YHT9e
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 25, 2021
The Sharks captain sustained the injury with 2:55 remaining in the final period. Couture collided with Carter near center ice, and remained down for a significant amount of time before being able to walk off the ice under his own power.
"We're gonna have to wait and see," head coach Bob Boughner said regarding Couture's condition after the game. "[The hit] looked a little high to me, looked like it could possibly have been the butt-end come up."
"Couture was saying now in the room he thought it was a butt-end," Boughner added. "We'll let the league look at it and let them see what they think."
Bougher did not provide an update on Couture's condition, but did say the captain still was shaken up and receiving attention from the team's medical trainers.
The late injury marred a two-goal night from Evander Kane and an overall impressive performance from goalie Martin Jones, who recorded his second-straight start with 40-plus saves. He finished with 42 saves in Wednesday's win, including 13 in a crucial third period.
"It's the best I've seen Jones play in a long, long time," Boughner said. "He's square, reading the play, and fighting in there."
Per @SportRadar, Martin Jones (42 saves tonight) is the first #SJSharks goalie to record 40+ saves in consecutive games since April 8-10, 1993 (Arturs Irbe). Jones made 41 saves on Monday vs #GoKingsGo. #LAvsSJ #NHLStats
— Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) March 25, 2021
The Sharks netminder has played especially well as of late, and has notched a save percentage over .960 in each of his last four starts. In Monday's 2-1 victory over the Kings, Jones posted a .976 save percentage, his highest mark of the season.
San Jose improved to 13-14-4 on the year and will have Thursday off before embarking on a quick two-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes. Hopefully for the Sharks, Couture will be cleared to play before Friday's matchup.