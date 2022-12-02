Logan Cooke deserves Pro Bowl spot, says Jaguars special teams coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear unlikely to send any player to the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2022 season, but special teams coordinator Heath Farwell thinks that’d be a disservice to punter Logan Cooke.

“We’re able to watch a very, very talented punter and Pro Bowl talent, and hopefully this is his year,” Farwell said of Cooke in a Thursday press conference. “If it’s not, he deserves it. He’s a special player we’re lucky to have. I was fortunate to have him here, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him, and I just walk into a spectacular player.”

Cooke’s abilities were on full display during the 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. After 70- and 68-yard punts both trickled into the end zone after they couldn’t quite be saved by the coverage unit, Daniel Thomas managed to track down another one that was downed at the two-yard line and counted as a 68-yarder.

“I see him do it every day,” Farwell said. “He’s super talented, he works at it every day. One is spectacular, let alone to have three of them, it’s pretty special. It’s something he works at all the time, and then to have [Thomas] go down there on that one at the two just made it even better.”

Through the first 12 weeks of the season, the only punter in the NFL (with at least 10 punts) who has recorded more yards per punt than Cooke’s 51.2-yard average is the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Stonehouse with 53.1 yards. In the first update of Pro Bowl voting, Stonehouse was the leading vote getter among AFC punters.

Cooke, 27, was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $12 million contract extension with the Jaguars in March 2021.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire