Logan Cook ready to compete at Cinch Chute Out for first time

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Senora Scott sat down to talk with saddle bronc rider Logan Cook after the final performance of the San Angelo Rodeo on April 19.

Cook, who is from Alto, is not new to the San Angelo Rodeo. When asked what keeps bringing him back to San Angelo he said, “It’s just a great atmosphere and all the money they add. It’s a great place and it’s a great contractor. Pete Carr here brings in the best horses so it’s a lot of fun and it’s a great rodeo.”

Unlike other saddle bronc riders, Cook does not work out as frequently as they do to keep on top of his game. Instead, he finds ‘cowboying’ and staying busy at home is what suits him best.

“I have worked out from time to time but not a whole lot, you know, if I can be making some money at home and staying active that’s good for me and I enjoy what I do,” Cook explained.

Cook will be back in the arena at the Foster Communications Coliseum to compete in the Cinch Chute out for the first time on Saturday, April 20.

