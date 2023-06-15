Logan Bruss getting reps at RT with Rob Havenstein resting

Logan Bruss never really got a chance to prove himself last year after he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason. The Los Angeles Rams don’t truly know what they have in the 2022 third-round pick because, well, he hasn’t taken an NFL snap yet.

And while he’ll be competing for a starting spot at guard, he also has the ability to play right tackle – which was his primary position at Wisconsin.

The Rams were cautious with Rob Havenstein in minicamp this week and gave him two veteran rest days to make sure he’s healthy for training camp, which allowed Bruss to get some snaps at right tackle. Stu Jackson of the team’s official site noted this move in his Day 2 observations.

With Rob Havenstein getting a veteran rest day again, Bruss got some run at right tackle during Wednesday’s practice. It was good to see for the 2022 third-round draft pick whose rookie season ended prematurely because of a torn ACL sustained in the preseason last August.

Sean McVay spoke about the experiment with Bruss at right tackle and he seemed pleased with the way he played at that new, yet familiar position. Havenstein will obviously remain the starter there but it’s good to get Bruss reps at right tackle in case he’s needed there due to injury.

“I think he’s done a good job. I’ll have to go back and look at the film. I thought yesterday was really sharp,” McVay said of Bruss. “We had less reps yesterday, but that’s where he was comfortable. He played a lot of that position at Wisconsin and that’s where he shined really bright. You don’t minimize how difficult the transition from tackle to guard really is. He did a really good job, so I think it’s something to be able to look at. And ultimately, it is our job to be able to find the best spots that accentuate these guys’ skill sets where they’re most comfortable and where they’re most valuable for our team, so that’s a positive for us. Logan did a nice job over the last couple days.”

The Rams have a few players who can line up at both guard and tackle. Alaric Jackson has played both positions, as have Joe Noteboom and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Adding Bruss to the mix gives the Rams another player with position flexibility, which will only benefit them down the road.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire