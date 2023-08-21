Logan Bruss is day-to-day after suffering lateral ankle sprain vs. Raiders

Logan Bruss was forced to leave Saturday’s game against the Raiders early after twisting his ankle on a pass-blocking rep, limiting him to just 16 snaps on offense. It was another unfortunate setback for the second-year lineman, who missed his entire rookie season and is now moving from guard to tackle.

Sean McVay provided an update on Bruss’ status Sunday, saying he has a lateral ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day. It fortunately doesn’t sound like anything too serious, but hopefully he’ll be able to practice this week against the Broncos.

“Just got a lateral ankle sprain and we’ll take it a day at a time with him,” McVay said.

Bruss has struggled this preseason, giving up five pressures and one sack already despite only playing 42 snaps in pass protection. He was solid in run blocking against the Chargers, earning a PFF grade of 75.2 in that department in Week 1.

He’s still expected to make the 53-man roster but Bruss needs to take some positive steps at some point soon.

