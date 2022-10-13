Logan Brown dismissed from Wisconsin football program by interim coach Jim Leonhard after incident at practice

MADISON – Logan Brown’s impending transfer from Wisconsin, which the redshirt junior offensive lineman announced Wednesday night via Twitter, was sparked by an incident during practice.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Journal Sentinel early Thursday morning that Brown struck a teammate during practice one day earlier.

That led to a meeting with interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the decision was made that it would be best if Brown pursued other opportunities.

Leonhard, speaking on a Zoom call Thursday morning, revealed he had dismissed Brown from the team.

"The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," he said. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program."

Recently adopted transfer rules give players 30 days after a coaching change to enter the portal.

UW athletic Chris McIntosh fired head coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2. If Brown waited until after the 30-day window he would have had to wait until Dec. 5 to enter the portal.

A message left with Brown was not returned.





This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Logan Brown dismissed from Wisconsin football program after incident