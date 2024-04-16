Loffredo Strikes Out 9; Fort Scott Cruises at Home Against Webb City

FORT SCOTT, KS — The Fort Scott Tigers and the Webb City Cardinals squared for a border matchup. It’s the Tigers that win it in convincing fashion, 7-2.

Fort Scott improves to 7-7 on the season. Webb City falls to 13-4 on the year.

Rocco Loffredo earned the win after a dominating performance on the mound. The 6’7 RHP went; 5.2 IP, 2 H, one ER and 9 strikeouts.

Game Recap — Fort Scott 7, Webb City 2…

The game went scoreless in the first two innings due to Loffredo (Fort Scott) and Cohen Epler (Webb City) doing a nice job on the mound with some solid defense.

It was in the bottom of the 3rd inning when the Tigers got on the board.

Spencer Goldston hit a ground ball and reached on a error which allowed Cedrick Martin to score to make it 1-0.

Shortly later in the inning, Loffredo singled on a ground ball and due to another Webb City error, Goldston scored another run to extend the lead.

On the next batter, Chayden Clayton scored off another Webb City error, their third of the inning and the Tigers led 3-0 heading into the 4th.

Webb City responded with a couple of runs which started after Drew Vonder Haar doubled on a fly ball to left to score Andrew Young to get on the scoreboard.

A few batters later, Christian Brock grounded into a fielder’s choice but it allowed Vonder Haar to score to close the gap to one trailing 3-2.

In the bottom of the 5th, Fort Scott really got their bats going and after Lennox Vann doubled to right field which allowed Dub Chipman to score, it was 4-2 Fort Scott.

They were only just starting after Kanin Brown singled on a hard ground ball to centerfield to score Clayton and Vann to extend their lead 6-2.

Then, to add an insurance run, Martin singled on a fly ball to right field to score Brown to make 7-2.

Dub Chipman came in relief and shut the door on the Cardinals to earn the win.

What’s Next?

Next up for the Tigers, they will will next face SEK opponent Independence tomorrow afternoon for a doubleheader.

The Cardinals will return home tomorrow to square off against COC foe, the Carthage Tigers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.