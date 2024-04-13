Lodolo shines as Reds crack Crochet conundrum, deliver White Sox 12th loss in 14 games

CHICAGO — A rash of injuries and a stretch of historically bad baseball have hampered the Chicago White Sox so far this season. But when Garrett Crochet is on the mound, the South Siders’ have a punchers chance against anyone, and that was the case Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds — At least until the second inning.

Game Recap

Crochet fanned the Reds’s first three batters of the day — Jonathan India, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand — but Cincinnati struck gold in the second and tagged Crochet for five runs on four hits and two walks, inevitably leading to the game’s final score of 5-0.

Former Chicago Cub Jeimer Candelario led off the second with a double, followed by a single into left field by Stuart Fairchild to put runners at first and third with no outs.

Crochet got Elly De La Cruz to strike out swinging before walking Santiago Espinal, and Reds catcher Luke Maile promptly deposited a single into left field that drove in the first two runs of the game.

Bubba Thompson struck out swinging before Crochet walked India with two outs to reload the bases, and this time, Steer came through at the plate, clearing the bases with a three-RBI double down the left field line to make it 5-0.

Before the at-bat, Steer was already 1-1 with a grand slam on the year in bases loaded situations. he’s now 2-2 with a home run, double and seven RBI’s with the bases juiced in 2024.

The bases-clearing double also moved Steer into the MLB-lead in RBI’s (18) on the season.

Report: City shoots down latest proposal in Bears, White Sox stadium discussions

Both clubs tossed up zero’s the rest of the way, as Crochet went 4.2 IP with five earned runs on four hits, three walks and ten strikeouts, and Reds starter Nick Lodolo went 5.2 IP with one hit, one walk, two hit-by-pitches and ten strikeouts of his own.

“It seemed like [Crochet] tried to pitch a little bit as opposed to what he’s been having success with, which is just, here’s my stuff and hit it,” said White Sox manager Pedro Grifol after the game. “It’s a learning experience for him. After that he settled down and gave us what he gave us.”

Crochet’s ten strikeouts Saturday mark the first time he’s reached the threshold as a starting pitcher.

“I was what like 50 pitches in through two? It kind of became a little bit bigger than me,” Crochet said postgame. “I was trying to save the bullpen as much as I could … I was hoping to get through five but the pitch climbed a little higher than what we were comfortable with so, that’s what happened.”

Deivi Garcia, Dominic Leone, Jordan Leasure and Michael Kopech combined to throw 4.1 hitless innings in relief of Crochet, but Chicago’s bats did not return the favor.

The White Sox managed just two hits on the afternoon — singles by Robbie Grossman in the sixth, and Kevin Pillar in the ninth.

The shutout loss also represents the seventh time in 14 games this season the South Siders have been held to one run or less.

White Sox transfer Moncada to 60-day IL, DFA reliever, option OF to AAA, select 2 contracts from AAA

Dazzling defense from a former college roommate

If not for several web gem’s from Cincinnati’s outfield on Saturday, Martin Maldonado and Gavin Sheets may have had a couple extra-base hits, and Chicago may have had a few more opportunities to put some runs on the scoreboard.

In Sheets’ case, a diving catch in right field by Fairchild in the fourth inning came with a little extra sting, and bragging rights for the Reds’ right fielder.

“Unfortunately, the guy in right that made that catch was my college roommate, so I’m going to have some words for him tonight,” Sheets said after the game. “I’ve been on the defensive side of that with him so, I enjoyed that a lot more than hitting it to him.”

Sheets and Fairchild both played together at Wake Forest from 2015-17, where the two combined to hit 59 home runs over their three years together as Demon Deacons before they were both selected in the second round of the 2017 MLB amateur draft.

Up Next

The Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds in game two of their series at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.