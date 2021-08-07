Lodi man starts charitable trek across United States

Aug. 7—Lodi resident Kelly O'Keefe began his Ride for 5 Across America journey last week in San Francisco, cycling to raise funds for his wife Shelley and four charities.

O'Keefe passed through Davis on Wednesday and arrived in Carson City, Nev. the following evening.

In an email to the News-Sentinel, O'Keefe said his family would meet him in Nevada Friday night, and he'd head toward Fallon — 60 miles east of Reno — before riding into the desert along the Loneliest Highway in America.

O'Keefe is joined on the road by former Lodi High School English teacher Mike Kennedy, who is following in an automobile.

The plan is to arrive in Savannah, Ga., by the end of September for a 2,500-mile trek.

His wife Shelley was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February, and the news inspired O'Keefe to take the cycling trip.

He is also raising funds for Not One More Vet, World Vets, the ALS Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

You can follow O'Keefe's journey at www.facebook.com/KellysRidefor5, as well as www.kellyridesfor5.com.