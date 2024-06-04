Lodi diver has big day at national qualifier

Jun. 4—Lodi's Lucius Haddad made a little splash at the USA Diving Zone E championships this past weekend in Novato, placing first in the 3-meter springboard event and third in the 1-meter event in the 14-15 age group.

Haddad, competing for Delta Valley Diving, became the club's first winner at the Zone E championships in his age category.

Delta Valley had five divers competing in Novato. The top 10 divers from each event qualified for the USA Diving nationals in Morgantown, W.V., at the end of July. Divers that placed in the top three automatically advanced to the national semifinals.

"Our team did fantastic at this meet," said Delta Valley coach Robert Wimberly, who noted it was the club's best results in 14 years as a team.

Benaiah Schnurstein of Stockton, competing in the 16-18 age group, also qualified for nationals in both springboard events, placing ninth in the 3-meter competition and fifth in 1-meter.

In the girls competition, Keira Chandler of Mountain House became Delta Valley's highest finisher in the girls 16-18 age group, taking third in 1-meter for an automatic berth in the national semifinals. Teammate Brooklyn Goeckeritz of Ripon finished just five points behind with a fifth-place showing, the second best finish in the club's history. Mimi Poort of Folsom had a very strong showing and finished 15th out of 29 girls.

On Sunday, the girls competed in the last event of the meet, the 3-meter competition. Chandler again led the way for Delta Valley, finishing in sixth to again qualify for nationals. Goeckeritz became the club's first girl to qualify for nationals two years in a row on 3m, finishing in ninth. Poort rounded out the top 12, just missing out on also qualifying.

The four divers qualifying for nationals is the most ever for Delta Valley. Zone E was comprised of teams from California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Alaska.