Locos win drought continues after 1-0 loss to FC Tulsa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC was handed a 1-0 loss by FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

Boubacar Diallo's second-half goal was the difference, as @FCTulsa earned three points in the Borderplex 📹



📊 https://t.co/o461ZWiMpa pic.twitter.com/TjL88v4F50 — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) April 28, 2024

After a scoreless first half, FC Tulsa had its moment in the 53rd minute of the match when Boubacar Diallo put the ball in the back of the net with a left footed shot.

Boubacar Diallo with the breakthrough moment for @FCTulsa! 💪 🔓 pic.twitter.com/2Lk0xauiRM — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) April 28, 2024

FC Tulsa held on the rest of the way to snatch three points on the road.

With the loss, Locomotive FC is still winless in the 2024 USL Championship season as it fell to 0-6-2 after Saturday night.

With Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC grabbing a 2-0 win over Oakland Roots, El Paso Locomotive FC is the only team is the USL Championship without a win so far this season.

The Locos will be back in action on Saturday, May 4 against Colorado Springs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.