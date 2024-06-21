Locos notebook: Locos win second straight series

Jun. 21—LIMA — The Locos' three-game winning came to an end on Wednesday evening with a 2-1 loss to Xenia, a team that made its first regular-season appearance in Lima since the 2016 summer season.

Dominant pitching was the theme of the night for the Scouts who got five shutout innings from starter Brenden Holland (Lourdes University). Holland struck out nine hitters and for the final four frames, Christopher McClean (Biola University) and Blake Wentz (Biola University) limited the Locos to one unearned run on five hits out of the bullpen.

"We just couldn't get anything going tonight," said Locos coach Chad Ehrnsberger. "Give their pitcher credit. He was getting six inches off the plate each way and he kept throwing it there. We have some really good hitters here and our guys need to do a better job of adjusting to things like that."

Xenia combined its strong pitching effort with just enough hitting to get the job done.

Troy Lynch (Minnesota Duluth University) doubled in the top of the fourth to collect his second hit of the evening and Kaden Wu (Belmont University) followed with a double of his own to plate the first run of the game. Lynch and Wu combined to reach base safely six times on Wednesday night.

The Scouts scratched across a second run in the seventh when Zach Zarko (LeTourneau University) drew a bases-loaded walk.

Locos starter Ryan Yingst (Tiffin University) took the loss but nearly matched his counterpart's effort in his first start in over 23 months.

Yingst threw four innings and allowed one earned run on five hits. Through his first 9 2/3 innings of the summer, the Locos lefty has limited opponents to two earned runs on five hits.

Lima plated its only run of the game in the eighth inning when Liam Richards (Yavapai College) singled to bring home Justin Gorski (Miami University), but a late comeback attempt fell short in the ninth when Gorski struck out with runners at first and second to end the game.

Locos win series over South Ohio

LIMA — Everything was simmering hot at Simmons Field on Sunday.

Along with the weather, that also included the Locos bats and the arm of starting pitcher Matteo Pare (Pensacola State College).

Pare made his third appearance of the summer and controlled the Copperheads' bats in five innings, getting the win in a dominant 12-1 victory for the Locos and clinching their first series win of the summer.

Pare sat the Copperheads down in order in three of the five innings he pitched. A third-inning RBI single by Alex Ungar (Sacred Heart University) was his only blemish on the afternoon. He didn't allow an earned run on five hits and struck out three batters.

"I'm feeling good right now. This is such an exciting place to play because the fans are wild and energetic," Pare said after his second win of the summer. "I just want to keep throwing strikes, putting in quick innings, and getting our team back to the dugout as quickly as possible."

To follow up Saturday night's 17-hit performance, Lima sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and pushed across four runs.

Southern Ohio (5-7) gave the starting nod to Benjamin Bates (Adrian College) and he was attacked early by the home bats. Bates was the losing pitcher after he lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs on seven hits.

Lou Fujiwara (University of Washington) started the rally with a hit before Brice Estep (Coastal Carolina) drove him in.

Kaden Brown (Kennesaw State) kept the first inning going rby bringing home Sebastian Alexander (Coastal Carolina) and a sacrifice fly from Liam Richards (Yavapai College) made it 4-0 Locos.

After adding two more runs to its lead in the third inning, Lima put together another four-run frame in the fourth, and the rout was officially on.

Alexander and Estep drew a pair of one-out walks before Brooks Wright (University of Louisiana Lafayette) drove them both in with a two-run double.

Wright went 2 for 2 and drove in three runs on the afternoon.

Top performers

Lima Locos 12, South Ohio Copperheads 1

—Brooks Wright (University of Louisiana Lafayette) went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs batted in and one run scored.

—Matteo Pare (Pensacola State College) was the winning pitcher after working five innings and holding South Ohio to one earned run on five hits.

—Kaden Brown (Kennesaw State University) went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored once in the win.

Lima Locos 11, Xenia Scouts 5

—Justin Gorski (Miami University) went 4 for 6 out of the leadoff spot with two runs scored.

—Carter Parks (St. Johns River State College) pitched three hitless innings to get the save and struck out five hitters.

—Liam Richards (Yavapai College) went 3 for 5 with a three-run homer in the Locos third straight victory.

Xenia Scouts 2, Lima Locos 1

—Liam Richards (Yavapai College) had two hits and drove in the Locos' lone run.

—Luke Geske (Florida Southwestern State) pitched three hitless innings out of the bullpen.

—Landon Tate (Kennesaw State University) went 2 for 4 in the loss.

Lima Locos 8, Xenia Scouts 8

—Calvin Urish (Barton County Community College) pitched three scoreless innings and struck out the last hitter to clinch a sudden-death victory.

—Bo Shinkle (Kent State University) went 1 for 2 with two runs batted in.

—Caden Lockwood (Ball State University) brought home the tying run in the ninth inning.

GLCL STANDINGS

Team'Record

Hamilton Joes'9-3

Muskegon Clippers'7-5

Xenia Scouts'8-7

Lima Locos'6-6

Michigan Monarchs'6-6

South Ohio Copperheads'6-9

Grand Lake Mariners'3-9

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Sunday

Lima Locos 12, South Ohio Copperheads 1

Grand Lake Mariners 8, Muskegon Clippers 6

Xenia Scouts 13, Michigan Monarchs 10

Tuesday

Lima Locos 11, Xenia Scouts 5

Muskegon Clippers 7, South Ohio Copperheads 3

Hamilton Joes 8, Michigan Monarchs 4

Wednesday

Xenia Scouts 2, Lima Locos 1

Hamilton Joes 9, Michigan Monarchs 1

Hamilton Joes 4, Michigan Monarchs 2

Muskegon Clippers 2, South Ohio Copperheads 1

Thursday

Lima Locos 8, Xenia Scouts 8

South Ohio Copperheads 7, Muskegon Clippers 6

Friday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Hamilton Joes at Lima Locos, 7:05 p.m.

Xenia Scouts at Muskegon Clippers, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Lake Mariners at Michigan Monarchs 8:05 p.m.

Saturday

Lima Locos at Hamilton Joes, 7:05 p.m.

Michigan Monarchs at Grand Lake Mariners, 6:35 p.m.

Xenia Scouts at Muskegon Clippers, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Hamilton Joes at Lima Locos, 5:05 p.m.

Grand Lake Mariners at Michigan Monarchs, 4:05 p.m.

Xenia Scouts at Muskegon Clippers, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

Lima Locos at Michigan Monarchs, 7:05 p.m.

Xenia Scouts at South Ohio Copperheads, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Lake Mariners at Hamilton Joes, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Michigan Monarchs at Lima Locos, 7:05 p.m.

Hamilton Joes at Grand Lake Mariners, 6:35 p.m.

Xenia Scouts at South Ohio Copperheads, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Lima Locos at Michigan Monarchs, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Lake Mariners at Hamilton Joes, 7:05 p.m.

Xenia Scouts at South Ohio Copperheads, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Lima Locos at Grand Lake Mariners, 6:35 p.m.

Michigan Monarchs at Muskegon Clippers, 7:05 p.m.

South Ohio Copperheads at Hamilton Joes, 7:05 p.m.