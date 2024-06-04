Locos out to defend GLCL title

Jun. 4—LIMA — When Chad Ehrnsberger returned for his second stint as coach of the Lima Locos, he brought a "championship or bust" mentality with him.

Last year, the Locos took that attitude to heart and turned it into a seventh Great Lakes College League title with four straight wins in the playoffs following a 25-13 regular season.

The summer season gets underway this week, and for the Locos, a new year doesn't mean a new outlook. The expectation is always the same, to be one of the top teams in the league.

"My expectations are always to win. That's what the Lima Locos are all about," Ehrnsberger said. "I'm OK putting that pressure on these guys because that's who we are as a team, and everyone in the league wants to beat us."

This is Ehrnsberger's sixth season as coach after previously holding that role from 2013-2016. In all but one of Ehrnsberger's seasons at the helm, the Locos have reached the conference championship series.

He is assisted by Tyler Anderson, a Lima native and former Loco of three seasons, and Dylan Healy who serves as an assistant coach at the University of Northwestern Ohio. A third position on the staff is yet to be filled.

Jayden Jerger (Ohio University/Defiance) is the lone returning player from last year's team. Jerger pitched 20 innings of scoreless baseball to start last summer.

"I had a really good start to last season, but what I remember most from that team was that the guys were incredible," Jerger said. "I think that'll be the same thing this year with this group. I'm really excited to get after it and try to win some games with these guys."

Jerger intends to leave Ohio University after entering the transfer portal earlier this week. He didn't appear in a game this past season for the Bobcats due to a nagging elbow injury.

Another pitcher on the roster coming off an injury-filled season is lefthander Ryan Yingst, a Perry High School graduate who's been limited during his first two seasons at Tiffin University after having rotator cuff surgery.

Yingst had his shoulder repaired in February of 2023, which sidelined him for both of his first two collegiate seasons. He's looking at his time on the Locos as a way of getting back to the game he loves while also fulfilling a childhood dream.

"When you have to spend two years sitting back as a competitor, it starts to eat at you, so I finally get an opportunity to get my feet wet, get innings, compete and do what I love," Yingst said. "I don't think words can describe how much it means for me to play here. I've been going to Locos games since I was 6 years old, and I went to Locos camp every year I possibly could. I'm so excited to put the uniform on and compete for the team I watched growing up."

Yingst says he has no restrictions heading into the summer season.

Other Ohio-born players on the roster include Dane Ebel (Lincoln Trail College/Lincolnview), Bradyn Shaw (University of Akron/Defiance), Blake Bowen (Kentucky/Wooster) and Andrew Stechschulte (Ohio Northern/Findlay).

Stechschulte joins Brice Estep (Coastal Carolina) and Tagger Tyson (University of Louisville) as the team's three catchers. All three players saw minimal action at their respective schools during the spring.

Shaw redshirted in his first season at Akron and Ebel made nine starts for Lincoln Trail, finishing with a record of 0-4 with a 6.67 ERA in 28.1 innings pitched.

Ebel, who played in two state championship games at Lincolnview, says his velocity is up around 93 mph. He has high hopes for the summer, which include adding velocity to his fastball, winning Great Lakes Pitcher of the Year and, most importantly, helping the Locos repeat.

"When I graduated, I had the mindset of being a winner. I tried to take that with me to college and pass it on to my teammates," Ebel said. "For me, no matter where I am, it's about doing whatever it takes to win a ballgame. It's not about personal stats. I'm really blessed to be able to come back and play ball close to home and be able to have all my family, friends and supporters come out and watch."

Ehrnsberger expects pitching to be a strength of the Locos. He also highlighted Matteo Pare (Pensacola State) and Thomas Howard (Louisville) as two players to watch.

"Just based on what they've done in the spring, Matteo had a really good season," Ehrnsberger said. "He originally went to Coastal Carolina then transferred to Pensacola State College and threw really well.

"Thomas Howard was at Louisville as the No. 1 recruit in Kentucky last year, so we definitely have some talent on the mound, it just comes down to how they're going to perform."

Other pitchers on the roster include Luke Geske (Florida Southwestern State), Griffin Howe (St. Johns River State), Chase Jarnagin (Charleston), Drew Kirby (Louisiana Lafayette), Carter Parks (St. Johns River State), Christian Pownall (Ohio State), Jensen Seculer (Marshall), Cody Soliday (Mercer) and Calvin Urish (Barton County).

Ehrnsberger went on to say that only a few guys are on inning limits, so he hopes everyone will be with the team all summer and he expects the team to add a few more arms at the beginning of July.

Five redshirt freshmen are in the infield mix. Two of them were Kennesaw State teammates Landon Tate and Kaden Brown. Lou Fujiwara (Washington), Caden Lockwood (Ball State) and Blake Bowen (Kentucky) also saved a year of eligibility at their respective schools.

Justin Gorski (Miami) and Jaxin Settlemires (Memphis) complete the position group.

In the outfield, Maddox Mandino comes in after hitting .269 at Louisiana Lafayette in the spring. He's joined by Sebastian Alexader (.164) from Coastal Carolina, Bo Shinkle (.247) of Kent State, Liam Richards (Yavapai) and Brooks Wright (Louisiana Lafayette).

The Locos opened the season on Tuesday night at Simmons Field against the Michigan Monarchs. They'll play six of their first eight games on the road.

LIMA LOCOS AT A GLANCE

Who: Lima Locos

Established: 1987, charter member of the Great Lakes Collegiate Leage

Type of bat: Wood

Home Field: Simmons Field, 616 Heindel Ave., Lima

General Manager: Sean Boley

Coach: Chad Ehrnsberger

2023 record: 25-13 (second place in the North Division)

Playoffs: Won GLCL best-of-three championship series 2-0 against Xenia

Championships: Seven (1993, 2004, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2023)

Returning players: P Jayden Jerger (Ohio University/Defiance)

Tickets: Single game $5; seniors and children under 12 $3. Season tickets $60; seniors and student pass $30

GREAT LAKES COLLEGIATE LEAGUE

Divisions: One

Teams: Seven — Lima Locos, Michigan Monarchs, Muskegon Clippers, Xenia Scouts, Hamilton Joes, S Ohio Copperheads, Grand Lake Mariners.

