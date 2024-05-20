Locomotive name new head coach after parting ways with Clarhaut

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Locomotive FC named a new head coach Monday morning, May 20 after parting ways with coach Brian Clarhaut over the weekend.

The team named Wilmer Cabrera as the team’s fourth head coach in franchise history.

Cabrera, 54, has 19 years of coaching experience that includes stints in Major League Soccer, USL Championship and with the United States Youth National Team. Cabrera also played professionally for 20 years, representing the Colombian Men’s National Team at two FIFA World Cups and four CONMEBOL Copa America’s between 1989-1998.

He debuted professionally at 17 in 1985, primarily playing in Colombia before going on to make stops in Argentina, Costa Rica and the United States.

“On behalf of our ownership, all our Locomotive fans and supporters, and our entire organization I’d like to welcome Wilmer to El Paso,” MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford said. “We’re proud to have someone with Wilmer’s extensive playing and coaching background and a proven record of success everywhere he has been as our Locomotive head coach, and we look forward to working closely with Wilmer on all aspects of MountainStar’s soccer ecosystem.”

Cabrera said: “I am excited to join the community of El Paso as the new head coach of El Paso Locomotive FC. I want to thank the club’s leadership for entrusting me with this opportunity and I look forward to leading the team in this new chapter of Locomotive history. Together, I believe we can strive towards success, and I am committed to providing our passionate fans a team to be proud of. I can’t wait to see you all at Southwest University Park.”

The Cartagena, Colombia native most recently led Locomotive’s former in-state rivals Rio Grande Valley FC as head coach and sporting director (RGV ceased operations last December after the conclusion of the 2023 season).

Cabrera brings four seasons of MLS head coaching experience to Locomotive, having previously led Montreal Impact (now CF Montréal, 2019), Houston Dynamo (2017-2019) and Chivas USA (2014). Cabrera also spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Colorado Rapids between 2012 and 2014.

His most successful stint in MLS was with Houston, where he helped the Dynamo reach the 2017 MLS Western Conference Final and win its first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2018. He also led Dynamo to their quarterfinal finishes at the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League and the inaugural 2019 Leagues Cup.

Before MLS, Cabrera “blazed a trail for future coaches in America” when he became the first Latin American head coach in the U.S. national team system, leading the Men’s U-17 side for six years between 2007 and 2012, according to the team’s news release.

