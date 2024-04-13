Locomotive FC still on hunt for first win of the season

EL PASO, T.X. – The El Paso Locomotive FC are still looking for its first win of the season entering Saturdays game against the Oakland Roots SC.

The Locomotive suffered a late game loss last week against New Mexico United moving them to a 0-1-4 record.

While EL Paso hasn’t had the start of the season that they had hoped for, they’re optimistic that this weekend will be the turning point.

“It’s not like we’re losing three zero,” said forward Joaquin Rivas. “It’s little results, little goals that are that are costing us the games. And again, we just need to focus on what we’re doing and improve on that. We’ve been playing well, just the results haven’t been obviously showing, but we’re at home tomorrow and I strongly believe that tomorrow is going to be the one.”

This will be a high stakes matchup as both the Locomotive and the Roots are looking to break a losing streak.

Oakland has not won a game since its season opener on March 9th against Indy Eleven.

The match will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday evening at Southwest University Park.

